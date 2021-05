Watanabe (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Mavericks, Josh Lewenberg of TSN reports.

Watanabe departed Thursday night's loss to Chicago with a sprained right ankle, and all signs point to him sitting out the second half of the back-to-back. If that's he case, Toronto will likely have only the minimum eight players available, so expect the likes of Malachi Flynn, Stanley Johnson and DeAndre' Bembry to see huge minutes.