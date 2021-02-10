Watanabe (ankle) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Wizards.
Watanabe was initially questionable for Wednesday's game, but he's been downgraded to doubtful. Assuming he's sidelined, Stanley Johnson and DeAndre' Bembry could see more action.
