The Raptors downgraded Watanabe (ankle) from probable to questionable for Thursday's game against the Wizards, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Toronto is already expected to be without three other players (Chris Boucher, Paul Watson and OG Anunoby) due to injury, so Watanabe's potential absence would further test the team's depth at forward and on the wing. While making his second start of the season in Tuesday's loss to the Clippers, Watanabe provided six points, six rebounds, two steals and one assist in 30 minutes, but if available Thursday, he'll likely head to the bench with Kyle Lowry (back) returning from a one-game absence.