Watanabe (ankle) played six minutes off the bench Thursday in the Raptors' 110-96 win over the Bucks, contributing zero points, two rebounds and a block.

The third-year forward was back in action after missing the Raptors' previous four games with an ankle sprain. Prior to missing time, Watanabe had been locked into a regular spot on the second unit, but he saw less use than normal Thursday with head coach Nick Nurse choosing to give more playing time to DeAndre' Bembry (37 minutes) and Matt Thomas (17 minutes). Over his preceding 10 appearances, Watanabe had averaged 14.4 minutes per game.