Watanabe (ankle) didn't participate in Saturday's practice, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Watanabe has missed the past two games due to a sprained left ankle. While Nick Nurse said Thursday that he was hopeful that he'd return Sunday against the Timberwolves, it's unclear whether he'll be available after missing Saturday's practice. If he's unable to play Sunday, DeAndre' Bembry could see increased run for the Raptors once again.