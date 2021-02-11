Watanabe (ankle) is out Thursday against the Celtics, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports. He is expected back Sunday against the Timberwolves.
Watanabe will miss the second game in a row due to a sprained left ankle, but coach Nick Nurse expects him to return Sunday. In his absence Thursday, DeAndre' Bembry could see more run.
More News
-
Raptors' Yuta Watanabe: Doubtful Thursday•
-
Raptors' Yuta Watanabe: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Yuta Watanabe: Doubtful Wednesday•
-
Raptors' Yuta Watanabe: Tending to sprained ankle•
-
Raptors' Yuta Watanabe: Blocks three shots in victory Sunday•
-
Raptors' Yuta Watanabe: Solid in extended opportunity•