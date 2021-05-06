Watanabe (ankle) is out for Thursday's contest against the Wizards, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Watanabe has been a regular part of the Raptors rotation over the past month. He's appeared in 20 straight games and has averaged 6.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 18.1 minutes. While he sits out Thursday, more minutes will be available for DeAndre' Bembry and Stanley Johnson.