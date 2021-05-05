Watanabe (ankle) is listed as Blake Murphy of The Athleticagainst the Wizards on Thursday.
Watanabe is expected to play Thursday after injuring his ankle Tuesday against the Clippers. The 26-year-old received a season-high 30 minutes against the Clippers in his second start of the season. While the forward struggled shooting, he did manage to grab two steals and an important offensive rebound. Expect Watanabe's minutes to drop back down as the main reason he got the start was because of Kyle Lowry's back injury.
