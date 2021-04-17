Watanabe tallied 21 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block in 26 minutes during Friday's win over the Magic.

The 26-year-old took advantage of extra minutes and usage with Kyle Lowry (foot), Pascal Siakam (rest), Gary Trent (ankle) and DeAndre' Bembry (hamstring) out of the lineup. Watanabe was averaging just 15.8 minutes over his last 10 games before Friday's 26-minute outing, so fantasy managers shouldn't expect this type of production moving forward. Still, it's possible the third-year forward has earned more playing time even when the aforementioned injured/rested Raptors return to the lineup.