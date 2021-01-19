Watanabe recorded no statistics in his two minutes off the bench in Monday's 116-93 win over the Mavericks.

Watanabe didn't check into the game until the Raptors were leading by 18 with 2:04 remaining, so the 26-year-old looks to be firmly on the outside of head coach Nick Nurse's rotation this season. That said, with Watanabe being active for the 13th time in as many games this season, it's apparent that the Raptors value what he offers as a depth option. Per the terms of his two-way deal, Watanabe can only suit up for up to 50 games, but expect the Raptors to convert him to a standard contract if he continues to impress in his limited role. Through eight appearances thus far, Watanabe is averaging 1.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in 9.9 minutes.