Watanabe is starting Tuesday's contest against the Clippers, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

With Kyle Lowry (back) a late scratch, Watanabe will get the nod in what will be his second start of the season. In games where Watanabe has seen at least 15 minutes, he's averaged 7.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 19.2 minutes.