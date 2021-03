Watanabe will start Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Watanabe will make the first start of his career Wednesday, as the Raptors are without three starters due to COVID-19 protocols. Per 36 minutes this season, Watanabe has averaged 8.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.7 blocks, 1.3 steals and 1.1 assists.