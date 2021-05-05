Watanabe totaled six points (2-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt), six rebounds, two steals and one assist in 30 minutes Tuesday in the Raptors' 105-100 loss to the Clippers.

Toronto got Fred VanVleet (hip) back from a one-game absence but held out Kyle Lowry (back) on Tuesday, so Watanabe was awarded a start in the backcourt over Malachi Flynn, who had started each of the previous three contests while at least one of VanVleet or Lowry sat out. Watanabe gave the Raptors more size in their starting five, but he didn't offer much from a fantasy standpoint, despite getting significant minutes. The Raptors will presumably look to preserve the health of core pieces like Lowry, VanVleet, OG Anunoby (calf), Gary Trent (lower leg) and Pascal Siakam over the final week and a half, so Watanabe should continue to hold down a steady role off the bench or as a spot starter.