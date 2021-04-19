Watanabe signed a standard, two-year NBA contract with the Raptors on Monday.

According to Blake Murphy of The Athletic, Watanabe will earn $321,893 over the remainder of the current season, while the 2021-22 portion of his deal is non-guaranteed. Watanabe had been playing under a two-way deal, but his conversion to a standard contract will open up an extra two-way slot for Toronto. Due to Toronto resting or sitting out multiple key players due to injuries in recent weeks, Watanabe has settled into a stable role on the second unit of late. He's played double-digit minutes in each of the Raptors' last 10 contests, averaging 8.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 three-pointers in 19.8 minutes per game while shooting 60 percent from the field.