Watanabe (ankle) has been upgraded to questionable ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Grizzlies.

Watanabe was originally deemed doubtful but seems to be trending in the right direction. With Kyle Lowry (rest), Fred VanVleet (rest) and OG Anunoby (calf) all sidelined, there should be plenty of playing time not usually available if he ultimately gets cleared to play.