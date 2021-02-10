Watanabe (ankle) is unavailable for Wednesday's game at Washington, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

Watanabe was initially considered questionable due to the ankle sprain before being downgraded to doubtful, and he's now been officially ruled out. OG Anunoby (calf) is also sidelined, so Stanley Johnson and DeAndre' Bembry are likely to have increased roles Wednesday for the Raptors.