James recorded 11 points (4-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal across 36 minutes in Monday's loss against the Blue.

James ended just three rebounds shy of posting a double-double, but he's been quite consistent from a scoring standpoint this season since he's put up 10 or more points in five of his six regular-season appearances. He's surpassed the 15-point mark just once, though.