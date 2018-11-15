Rashad Vaughn: 22 points despite loss

Vaughn scored 22 points and posted six rebounds to go along with four assists in the loss Wednesday to Stockton.

Vaughn has only been averaging 26 minutes through the first six games of the G-League season, so it was a bit of a surprise to see him register 36 on Wednesday. 8-for-23 from the field isn't exactly a sterling figure, but Vaughn did score a game-high 22 points so it's difficult to argue with the results. Fantasy owners should monitor his workload against the Blue on Friday.