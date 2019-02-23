Rashad Vaughn: Continues recent scoring explosion

Vaughn generated 23 points (8-22 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in the loss Friday to the Red Claws.

Vaughn has quietly turned into one of the Blue Coats best players, averaging 18.8 points with the team since being acquired in the beginning of January. The former first-round pick is attempting significantly more three-pointers as opposed to his time with the Legends (7.2 compared to 5.9 threes in 21 games with Texas) which is at least partially the reason Vaughn has molded into the consistent scorer he's demonstrated with Delaware.