Rashad Vaughn: Cut loose by Orlando

Vaughn (knee) was waived by the Magic on Wednesday, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Considering Vaughn's knee likely wasn't going to be healed before the conclusion of his second 10-day deal, the Magic have simply opted to let him go. In four appearances with the team, he averaged 1.3 points and 1.0 rebound on 33.3 percent shooting across 8.8 minutes.