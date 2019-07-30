Rashad Vaughn: Heads to Adriatic League

Vaughn signed a one-year contract Tuesday with Adriatic League club KK Igokea of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The 22-year-old shooting guard will head overseas for the first time in his career after failing to establish himself as an NBA-caliber player since being selected by the Bucks in the first round in the 2015 draft. Vaughn appeared in 139 games with the Bucks, Nets and Magic between 2015-16 and 2017-18 before spending the past season in the G League.