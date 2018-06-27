Rashad Vaughn: Lands summer league invite from Heat

Vaughn will play for the Heat's summer league team, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Vaughn started last season with the Bucks, but was traded to the Nets in February and also made a brief stint with the Magic after being waived by Brooklyn. The 21-year-old struggled to make much of an impact no matter where he was playing, which is why he's currently without a team. In hopes of earning a training camp invite, Vaughn will join the Heat for summer league in July, though he's still got a long way to go before potentially nabbing a regular-season roster spot.