Vaughn mustered 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt), nine rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes off the bench in Monday's win over Westchester.

Vaughn was the only Cleveland player who scored in double digits off the bench, and in fact, he ended as the Charge's third-best scorer in a solid win. This was a step in the right direction after he notched just three points in the season opener against Greensboro on Dec. 28.