Rashad Vaughn: Registers third double-double this season

Vaughn posted 23 points (9-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt), 11 rebounds, six assists and one steal in the 121-111 loss Friday to Windy City.

Not only did Vaughn lead the team in scoring Friday, it was also just his third double-double this season. The fact the 2015 first-round pick got the start at power forward should indicate the sheer lack of numbers on the side of the Blue Coats, as eight of the nine players who took the court Friday played 20 or more minutes.