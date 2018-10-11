Rashad Vaughn: Released by Mavericks
Vaughn was waived by the Mavericks on Thursday, Bobby Karalla of Mavs.com reports.
Vaughn lasted just a few days on the roster, but he was never actually expected to make the team. Instead, the Mavericks were likely just trying to snag Vaughn's G-League rights, so expect the guard to now join the team's affiliate to start the year.
