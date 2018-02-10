Rashad Vaughn: Released by Pelicans

Vaughn was released by the Pelicans on Saturday, Will Guillory of NOLA.com reports.

Vaughn will be on the move once again, as the 21-year-old was traded twice earlier in the week after spending his first two and a half seasons with the Bucks. He figured to be a deep bench option for the Pelicans and was inactive for his first game with the team.

