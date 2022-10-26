Vaughn was chosen in the second round of the 2022 G League Draft by the Charge.

A first-round pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, Vaughn has struggled to settle as a regular NBA player and has spent the past few seasons playing overseas. He's ready for another chance in The Association after averaging 14.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game with Lavrio, of the Greece First Division, in 2021-22. This will be his second stint with the Charge, after playing for the organization across four games in the 2015-16 season.