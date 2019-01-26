Rashad Vaughn: Scores 27 in start at small forward

Vaughn tallied 27 points (10-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds and four assists in the loss Friday to the Skyforce.

Vaughn got the spot start at small forward with Haywood Highsmith, Shake Milton and Norvel Pelle all inactive and proceeded to post a season-high with his new team. In six games with the Blue Coats this season, Vaughn is averaging 16.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.9 steals.