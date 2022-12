Vaughn delivered eight points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six rebounds, three steals and two assists across 24 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's win over the Mad Ants.

Vaughn has struggled to make a consistent impact for the Charge this season, and while he remains a reliable rotation piece for head coach Mike Gerrity, he's not producing enough to justify a bigger role off the bench or a move to the starting unit. Vaughn is only averaging 3.8 points per game this season.