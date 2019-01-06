Rashad Vaughn: Traded to Blue Coats

Vaughn was traded from the Texas Legends to the Delaware Blue Coats.

In 21 games with the Legends this season, Vaughn averaged 13.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 24.7 minutes. The former first-round pick isn't projected to see a significant uptick in minutes with his new team.

More News
Our Latest Stories