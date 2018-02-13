Thomas will join 12 other G League stars as a member of the 2018 NBA G League USA roster for the upcoming International Challenge, per the G League.

The 23 year old Texas A&M-Corpus Christi product has delivered quality big man minutes this season for the Oklahoma City Blue, averaging 13.5 points, 6.8 boards, 2.6 assists, and 1.5 steals per game over 36 contests. He and his fellow G League stars will face the Mexican National Team on Sunday, February 18th during the NBA All-Star festivities.