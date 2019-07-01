Raul Neto: Set to be waived
The Jazz are planning to waive Neto in order to facilitate the acquisition of Mike Conley, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Parting ways with Neto is a necessary consequence of acquiring Conley, and he'll now become an interesting option for a number of teams in need of veteran help. Neto has battled a series of injuries over the last few seasons, but he's managed to shoot 45.8 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from three over his last 78 games.
