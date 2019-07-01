The Jazz are planning to waive Neto in order to facilitate the acquisition of Mike Conley, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Parting ways with Neto is a necessary consequence of acquiring Conley, and he'll now become an interesting option for a number of teams in need of veteran help. Neto has battled a series of injuries over the last few seasons, but he's managed to shoot 45.8 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from three over his last 78 games.