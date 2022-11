Alkins managed 13 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block during Monday's win over the Ignite.

Alkins finished with arguably his best performance for the Stars this season, as the Arizona product notched his first double-double. Alkins has dished out at least seven assists in four of the past five matchups.