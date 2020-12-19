Alkins was waived by the Pelicans on Saturday, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Alkins spent the preseason in New Orleans after signing with the Pelicans at the beginning of December, but he'll be let go several weeks later. The 23-year-old last appeared in the NBA during the 2018-19 season, when he averaged 3.7 points over 10 contests with the Bulls.
More News
-
Pelicans' Rawle Alkins: Spending camp in New Orleans•
-
Bulls' Rawle Alkins: Starting Saturday•
-
Bulls' Rawle Alkins: Scores 11 points in 26 minutes•
-
Bulls' Rawle Alkins: Another DNP-Coach's Decision•
-
Bulls' Rawle Alkins: Moves up to parent club•
-
Bulls' Rawle Alkins: Making little impact in G League•