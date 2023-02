Spalding logged 12 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt), eight rebounds and three assists across 25 minutes during the Vipers' 129-121 win at Ontario on Wednesday.

Spalding was two rebounds short of logging a double-double. He and Willie Cauley-Stein are expected to continue competing for the Vipers' starting center position. Though Spalding was part of their lineup Wednesday, he is not the clear-cut favorite for that position. Cauley-Stein played three more minutes than Spalding did Wednesday.