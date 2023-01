Spalding (back) logged nine points (4-7 FG, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one block across 26 minutes during the Vipers' 122-117 loss Tuesday at Oklahoma City.

Fortunately for Spalding, he sat out only one game because of his previous back injury. Spalding was only one point short of logging a double-double, which the center can continue flirting with now that he is healthy.