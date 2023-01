Spalding (ankle) logged 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, two steals and one assist across 25 minutes during the Vipers' 124-120 overtime win Tuesday against Mexico City.

Spalding returned from a two-game absence caused by an ankle injury. Despite not being part of the Vipers' starting lineup, he is expected to be a part of it again across their future games. In that case, center Willie Cauley-Stein will be demoted to the bench again.