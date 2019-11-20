Spalding added 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block during Tuesday's loss at Oklahoma City.

In his first G League contest for the Vipers, Spalding provided a nice offensive boost off the bench, as the forward totaled 10 points and five rebounds in just 10 minutes of action. Spalding played for the Texas Legends last year in the G League where he averaged 15.9 points and 9.4 rebounds over 29 appearances.