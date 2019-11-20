Ray Spalding: Boost off bench
Spalding added 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block during Tuesday's loss at Oklahoma City.
In his first G League contest for the Vipers, Spalding provided a nice offensive boost off the bench, as the forward totaled 10 points and five rebounds in just 10 minutes of action. Spalding played for the Texas Legends last year in the G League where he averaged 15.9 points and 9.4 rebounds over 29 appearances.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.