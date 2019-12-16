Ray Spalding: Continues streak of fabulous play
Spalding added 22 points (8-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks during Saturday's win over the Blue.
Spalding continued his steak of fabulous play Saturday by tallying a team-high 22 points and 10 rebounds to mark a double-double in 31 minutes of action. Over 11 appearances in the G League this season, the Louisville product is now averaging 16.5 points along with 7.5 rebounds per outing.
