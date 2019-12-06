Ray Spalding: Fantastic outing Thursday
Spalding recorded 30 points (10-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block during Thursday's loss at Canton.
Spalding was fantastic both offensively and on the glass Thursday, as the forward erupted for a team-best 30 points over 66.7 precent shooting as well as grabbing 13 rebounds to mark a double-double. The Louisville product through seven games played in the G League is averaging 15.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest.
