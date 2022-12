Spalding (knee) compiled 10 points (4-5 FG, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists and a steal over 18 minutes Wednesday versus Austin.

Spalding didn't take the floor Monday due to a knee contusion, but it didn't require much attention. He's had multiple brief stints due to a knee issue so far, so it could be a situation where Spalding occasionally requires a night off.