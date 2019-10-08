Ray Spalding: Let go by Atlanta
Spalding (undisclosed) was waived by the Hawks on Tuesday, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Spalding got to see extended action with the Suns last season and joined the Hawks back in July on a partially-guaranteed contract. It is a tad surprising that the team has elected to let go of Spalding this early in the preseason, but the Hawks likely have plans to sign another player to the open roster spot. Spalding will look to latch on with another team with the start of the regular season still a couple weeks away.
