Spalding logged 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), eight rebounds, one steal and one block across 21 minutes during Rio Grande's 118-98 loss to Maine on Friday.

Spalding logged at least 10 points and eight rebounds during both of Rio Grande's first two games following the Showcase Cup. He is expected to be a valued scorer and rebounder while the Valley Vipers continue their 2022-23 season.