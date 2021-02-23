Spalding (Achilles) was reacquired by the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Feb. 18 and was subsequently deactivated, RealGM.com reports.

During his brief time at the NBA level with the Rockets earlier this month, Spalding appeared in two games before suffering an apparently serious Achilles injury. The Rockets subsequently waived him from his two-way contract, but the organization will retain his G League rights. With the G League season set to end in mid-March, Spalding doesn't look like he'll be ready to play in the Orlando bubble at any point.