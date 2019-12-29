Ray Spalding: Superb outing Friday
Spalding added 21 points (10-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-3 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one block during Friday's win over Iowa.
Despite committing a game-high seven turnovers and missing all three free-throw attempts, Spalding finished with a superb outing in 37 minutes of action by reaching the 20-point plateau yet again while recording 13 rebounds to secure a double-double. In 14 G League games now, the Louisville product is posting 15.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest.
