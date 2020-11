Spalding was waived by the Hornets on Sunday.

Spalding, who is recovering from a knee injury, was waived by Charlotte after he had signed a two-way deal with the team in January. The forward appeared in 16 games for the Greensboro Swarm during the 2019-20 NBA G League season, averaging 12.0 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game.