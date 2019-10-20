Play

Spalding (calf) was waived by Houston on Saturday, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

Spalding was claimed off waivers by the Rockets on Oct. 10 but missed the last two preseason games with a calf injury. He averaged 3.9 points and 3.4 rebounds over 10.6 minutes with the Mavericks and Suns last season.

