Rupert became a free agent Wednesday after his 10-day contract with the Grizzlies expired.

After signing his 10-day deal Feb. 22, Rupert had been a regular part of the rotation for each of the Grizzlies' ensuing five games, averaging 10.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.6 steals, 1.2 assists and 1.2 three-pointers in 26.6 minutes per contest. The Grizzlies could look to re-sign the third-year wing to a second 10-day deal ahead of Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, or potentially bring Rupert back on a two-way deal in order to upgrade Olivier-Maxence Prosper from his two-way pact to a standard contract.