The Trail Blazers waived Rupert on Friday, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

The Trail Blazers needed a roster spot after agreeing to a two-year deal with Sidy Cissoko. Rupert made 48 appearances for Portland with averages of 2.9 points and 1.8 rebounds.

