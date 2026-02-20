Rayan Rupert: Waived by Portland
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Trail Blazers waived Rupert on Friday, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.
The Trail Blazers needed a roster spot after agreeing to a two-year deal with Sidy Cissoko. Rupert made 48 appearances for Portland with averages of 2.9 points and 1.8 rebounds.
