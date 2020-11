Tucker was released by the Cavaliers on Saturday, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.

The Cavaliers also got a second-round pick when trading for Tucker, so it appears that's really what they were after. Tucker spent considerable time in the G League between the Wisconsin Herd and the Salt Lake City Stars last season, altogether averaging 23.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 33.4 minutes. There's a strong chance he sees G League action again this season.